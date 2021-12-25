ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.85

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $32.01. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 49,533 shares trading hands.
MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.
The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
