ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.85

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $32.01. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 49,533 shares trading hands.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

