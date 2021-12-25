Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,536 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

