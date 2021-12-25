Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $42.65

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.65, but opened at $43.86. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 2,855 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,700. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

