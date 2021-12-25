Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $21.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.