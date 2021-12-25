Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

