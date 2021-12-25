Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.49

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 2722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $860.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

