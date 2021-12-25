Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

