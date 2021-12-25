Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $38,425,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

