AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Hits $2.00 on Major Exchanges

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

