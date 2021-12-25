Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

