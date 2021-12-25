Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,824 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

