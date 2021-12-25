ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS ACLLF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

