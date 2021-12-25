Atheios (ATH) Trading Down 45.6% Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Atheios has a total market cap of $23,528.71 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,612,737 coins and its circulating supply is 46,098,932 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

