Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.07. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 27,301 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

