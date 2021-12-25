Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.07. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 27,301 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%.
About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
