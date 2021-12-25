Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3.66 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

