Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading 2% Higher

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,552 ($20.50) and last traded at GBX 1,448 ($19.13). 7,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.76).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,520 ($20.08) to GBX 1,687 ($22.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,374.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,342.73. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.10.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

