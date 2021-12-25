Automata Network Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $121.25 million and $13.95 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.23 or 0.08026085 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.90 or 1.00172090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

