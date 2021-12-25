Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $241.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADP's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts. On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. Rising expenses due to investment in transformation efforts remains a concern. High debt remains a concern.”

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.51 and its 200 day moving average is $213.08. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $243.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.