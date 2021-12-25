Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $1,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azul by 845.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Azul has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

