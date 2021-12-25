B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 971.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $2,396,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $132.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

