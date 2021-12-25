B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of STLD opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.07. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.