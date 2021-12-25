B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 565,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.84 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

