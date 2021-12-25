B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $898,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

