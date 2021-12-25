B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 17,673 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in News were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in News by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News during the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in News by 676.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of News stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

