B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 5,985 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

NYSE:VLO opened at $71.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

