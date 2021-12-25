Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,147 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In related news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,134,664 shares of company stock worth $76,745,156. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

