Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $705,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

