Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,626.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,524.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,483.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,631.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

