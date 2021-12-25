Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $628.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $517.37 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.