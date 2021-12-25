Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $126.09 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.37.

