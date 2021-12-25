Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 952,322 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.81% of Juniper Networks worth $71,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

