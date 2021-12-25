Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Vail Resorts worth $65,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $332.23 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.01. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

