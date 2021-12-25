Bank of America Corp DE Has $68.22 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.78% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $68,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,269,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF opened at $45.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

