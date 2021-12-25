Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 300,357 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Crown worth $70,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.79.

Shares of CCK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

