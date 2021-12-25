Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,913,089 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Gerdau worth $63,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 1,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 206,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.74 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

