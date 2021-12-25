Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$162.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$162.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$146.82.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$136.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.23. The stock has a market cap of C$88.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$94.90 and a 52-week high of C$141.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.