Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 31st

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

