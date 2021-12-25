Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 1,005 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABM opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

