Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $88,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

