Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,984,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $623,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,962 shares of company stock worth $11,217,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

