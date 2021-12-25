Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 34,580 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.42 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $914.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

