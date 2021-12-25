Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 377 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $34.81 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,186 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

