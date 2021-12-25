Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Barrick Gold for the fourth-quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. It is expected to gain from progress in key growth projects that are likely to contribute to production. The company’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and is focused on boosting shareholders’ returns leveraging on solid cash flows. Moreover, Barrick’s merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upsides. However, it faces headwinds from lower production in 2021. Higher expected costs might also dent margins. Expected fall in gold demand due to the coronavirus pandemic is also a headwind. The recent weakness in gold prices on hopes of an economic recovery due to the rollout of vaccines is another concern.”

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 67.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 765,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,873 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,342 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

