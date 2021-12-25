Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 675 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

