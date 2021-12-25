Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $2,151,161.76 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

