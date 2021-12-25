Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $2,151,161.76 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.30. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
