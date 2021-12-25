Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00226240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.49 or 0.00502722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

