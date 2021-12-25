Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

MMM stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.67. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.