Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

