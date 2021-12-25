Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 65,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.