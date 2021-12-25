Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 88,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.90 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

